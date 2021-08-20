RT'S 75TH WWII ANNIVERSARY PROJECTS WIN ‘BEST OF THE BEST’ IN TWO RED DOT AWARD CATEGORIES

MOSCOW, AUGUST 20, 2021 – RT's digital documentary projects on the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War have scooped four prizes, including the top two honors, at the Red Dot Awards, one of the oldest competitions to recognize achievements in the area of design and brand communications.

RT's large-scale #VictoryPages project, deployed across five social media platforms – Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube – won the top ‘Best of the Best’ award in the ‘Digital Solutions / Education & E-Learning’ category and secured the ‘Winner 2021’ status in the ‘Online/Social Media’ category.

The video series ‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation’ was recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ in the ‘Interface & User Experience Design/Virtual & Augmented Reality’ category. The project features wartime children’s drawings reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists.

The ‘Endless Letter’ Instagram project, created in collaboration with RANEPA School of Art and Design students and professional graphic artists Mikhail Sorkin and Peter Bankov, received the status of ‘Winner 2021’ in the ‘Illustrations’ category. The Endless Letter is a series of missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations inspired by them.

“Winning such a prestigious award in the E-Learning category is a major success for us. After all, it was our goal to make an educational project about the legacy of the Great Patriotic War through the prism of digital art and in the language of social media. We attracted young people to the project to show how history can come alive in the minds and through the creativity of new generations,” said Kirill Karnovich-Valua, the author of the idea and the creative director of the #VictoryPages project.

“As an award winner, you have proved that you think outside the box. You know how to react with agility in times of crisis and utilise upheaval as an impetus for new design approaches,” said Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award.

The Red Dot Award was established in 1955, with leading global brands competing for it every year. In 2020, RT's creative projects won seven Red Dot awards, including the ‘Best of the Best’ status in two categories for the VR film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, which features elements of virtual reality and volumetric video technologies. In 2019, this prestigious award went to RT’s augmented-reality album for the #Romanovs100 social media project.

The #VictoryPages project has already been recognized with 130 Russian and international awards, including The Webby Awards, Promax, D&AD (Design and Art Direction), ADC Awards, The Shorty Awards, The Lovie Awards, Red Dot, Digiday, and others. In addition, RT's creative projects have reached the finals of the prestigious and respected News and Documentary Emmy Awards and Cannes Lions 2021.