RT EXCLUSIVE: JOSE MOURINHO PREDICTS WHO WILL COMPETE IN THE WORLD CUP 2018 FINAL

MOSCOW, 13 JUNE – In an exclusive RT video, legendary football coach Jose Mourinho has revealed who he predicts will compete in the 2018 World Cup final. Viewers are invited to test their predictions against the FIFA World Coach of the Year.

After narrowing down the competitors from the group stage, then the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Mourinho is ready to reveal who he foresees competing for the 2018 World Cup title. Viewers can see how their final tournament predictions stack up against Mourinho and other fans on social media using #MatchMourinho.

Watch the exclusive video:

For all Mourinho predictions:

As a final note before the tournament begins, Mourinho said: “Football is unpredictable. And that’s the main reason to be the beautiful game. I hope you’ll enjoy the World Cup.”

Jose Mourinho, head coach of English football club Manchester United, was honored as the first FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2010. The Portuguese Football Federation named him the Portuguese Coach of the Century, while the Union of European Football Associations named him one of the top 10 greatest coaches since the organization’s foundation in 1954. For nearly a decade, from 2003 to 2012, Mourinho won at least one major tournament in every calendar year.

Mourinho will participate in RT’s special coverage dedicated to the 2018 World Cup, sharing his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament with the network’s vast global audience.

Earlier, the RT Team was joined by ex-Liverpool striker and former English international Stan Collymore, as well as the legendary former Manchester United and Denmark national team goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. RT Spanish will feature famous Colombian footballer Carlos Valderrama, the country’s most capped player.

During the championship, RT will broadcast live from special studios in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Samara. Ahead of the tournament, RT has launched a special multimedia project dedicated to coverage of all things World Cup 2018: a website complete with the match schedule, player info and current standings, as well as news and exclusive interviews.