8 Jul, 2022 06:24
Japanese PM reveals condition of predecessor after shooting

Shinzo Abe is in a "grave condition" after being shot during a public address, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said
FILE PHOTO. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. ©Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has revealed that his predecessor Shinzo Abe was in a "grave condition" after an apparent assassination attempt on Friday. The prime minister condemned the attack “in the strongest terms.”

Speaking to journalists about the incident, Kishida said a motive was yet to be determined and that “barbaric acts” like this have no place in a democratic society.

“I would like to pray that prime minister, Abe will survive this and that his life will be saved,” Kashida, who was visibly emotional, told the media.

Japanese police identified the suspect as a 41-year-old resident of Nara. He was arrested at the scene and reportedly told police that he wanted to kill the veteran politician.

READ MORE: Japan's ex-PM shot during public speech

The prime minister is set to return to Tokyo, suspending his campaigning in the Yamagata Prefecture, his office said. Other cabinet members were requested to gather in the capital as well, according to Kyodo News.

Abe is the longest-serving head of government in Japan’s modern history, having held the premiership from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He stepped down due to health issues.

