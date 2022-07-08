icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot during speech – reports
8 Jul, 2022 03:32
Japan's ex-PM shot during public speech

The former leader appeared to be unresponsive at the scene, according to Kyodo News
Japan's ex-PM shot during public speech

Japan’s ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been rushed to the hospital after apparently being shot while giving an address, local media reports said, noting that bystanders heard two loud bangs before Abe collapsed.

Abe fell to the ground during a speech in the city of Nara on Friday and was seen bleeding, according to NHK, which added that he was in a state of “cardiopulmonary arrest” afterward, citing local fire officials.

A suspected shooter has reportedly been apprehended.

Japan’s longest serving prime minister, Abe was campaigning for an upcoming parliamentary election this weekend, speaking in favor of the ruling Liberal Democratic party.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

