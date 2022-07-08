Japan's ex-PM shot during public speech

The former leader appeared to be unresponsive at the scene, according to Kyodo News

Japan’s ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been rushed to the hospital after apparently being shot while giving an address, local media reports said, noting that bystanders heard two loud bangs before Abe collapsed.

Abe fell to the ground during a speech in the city of Nara on Friday and was seen bleeding, according to NHK, which added that he was in a state of “cardiopulmonary arrest” afterward, citing local fire officials.

A suspected shooter has reportedly been apprehended.

Video of the scene where Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot. Paramedics actively working on Abe and reportedly the suspect being carried out. pic.twitter.com/9DYrmCoxBX — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) July 8, 2022

Japan’s longest serving prime minister, Abe was campaigning for an upcoming parliamentary election this weekend, speaking in favor of the ruling Liberal Democratic party.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW