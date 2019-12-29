 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two people dead, one injured in shooting at church in White Settlement, Texas
Several people shot at church in White Settlement, Texas - reports

29 Dec, 2019 17:48
FILE PHOTO: The West Freeway Church of CHrist in White Settlement, Texas © Google Maps
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a church in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement, Texas. Two people are reported dead, and another victim is in critical condition.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Church of Christ on Sunday morning around, following reports of a shooting. 

Local media say the shooter opened fire during communion and another member of congregation shot the suspect.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” witness Isabel Arreola was quoted by CBS 11 News.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died on the way to the hospital. The third victim is in critical condition, according to ambulance services.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

