Several people shot at church in White Settlement, Texas - reports

Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a church in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement, Texas. Two people are reported dead, and another victim is in critical condition.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Church of Christ on Sunday morning around, following reports of a shooting.

NEW: Scene outside of West Freeway Church of Christ where at least three people have reportedly been shot, two dead (including the shooter). Law enforcement is requesting media stay back from the scene. @FOX4pic.twitter.com/a00dn89Fe3 — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) December 29, 2019

Local media say the shooter opened fire during communion and another member of congregation shot the suspect.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” witness Isabel Arreola was quoted by CBS 11 News.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died on the way to the hospital. The third victim is in critical condition, according to ambulance services.

