Ivanka Trump sits in for dad Donald at G20 leaders meeting (PHOTOS)

Ivanka Trump replaced her father US President Donald Trump at a meeting with world leaders on the second day of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Russian emissary Svetlana Lukash tweeted a photo of Ivanka sitting in the president’s place next to UK Prime Minister Theresa May, China’s Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a Saturday meeting on Africa, migration and health.

2nd day of #G20 Hamburg summit starts with Africa, Migration & Health. Ivanka accompanies Pres Trump pic.twitter.com/TJN07r9ftX — Svetlana Lukash (@LanaLukash) July 8, 2017

Second and last day of the #G20-summit. Today's schedule is among others on partnership with Africa and empowerment of women. pic.twitter.com/RLSlZm9fn2 — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) July 8, 2017

Trump vacated his seat at the table to attend “bilateral meetings” according to Lukash in the now-deleted tweet. The White House said Ivanka “briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out,” according to the AFP.

The White House confirms that Ivanka "briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out" https://t.co/WXuhP1jdza — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) July 8, 2017

Cabinet officials are usually tasked with replacing the president during these sessions, The Hill reports. The president’s daughter is an unpaid official advisor for the administration.

Merkel later said she had no issue with Ivanka briefly taking President Trump's seat during the event.

Ivanka also attended a session later on Saturday, where she was joined by First Lady Melania Trump to discuss the launching of the G20 Women Entrepreneurship Fund.

#g20hamburg2017#OECD happy to join WB+I Trump+IMF in the launch of the Women Entrepreneurship Fund. Ready to help! pic.twitter.com/LeZrNsAuaJ — gabriela ilian ramos (@gabramosp) July 8, 2017