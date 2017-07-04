135 meter Vladimir Putin portrait ploughed into Italian cornfield (VIDEO)

An Italian farmer transformed his cornfield into a giant portrait of Vladimir Putin using his tractor and impressive artistic skills. Dario Gambarin said the 135 meter portrait was created in the hope that the upcoming G20 summit will be successful.

A drone captured Gambarin’s impressive work on a field in the Castagnaro commune near Verona. The portrait of Putin has his name in cyrillic, ‘G20 2017’ and the artist's signature.

"The reason for this new work is obvious,” Gambarin’s told L’Arena, explaining that he hoped the G20, to be held later this week in Hamburg, would bring “solutions to economic and migratory problems facing the world."



Gambarin previously used his tractor to etch a giant portrait of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump into the fields last year. The Trump portrait was accompanied by the message ‘Ciao.’