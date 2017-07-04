Pyrotechnic PSA: Fire & Rescue services share dramatic shed explosion footage (VIDEO)
The CCTV video, posted online by the Fire and Rescue Services on Tuesday, shows the moment a powerful explosion blew the roof and walls off a garden shed.
Although the extent of damage to the shed means investigation teams cannot establish the exact source, leaked petrol is the primary suspect. Its vapors, combined with a faulty fluorescent light, could have caused the potentially fatal explosion.
Advice issued after stored petrol causes garden shed to explode! https://t.co/u2PicevxaG ⚠️💥 pic.twitter.com/3dqLNEmzvh— West Yorkshire Fire (@WYFRS) July 4, 2017
“Petrol produces a vapour which is extremely flammable and must be treated with utmost care. To create a potentially explosive atmosphere there only needs to be a small amount of petrol vapour present, as little as 1.4%,” fire Investigation Officer Jamie Lister said in a statement advising the public about how to safely store petrol.