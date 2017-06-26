Packed lunch: Massive, live 20lb lobster discovered in luggage (PHOTO)

Transportation security officials in the US are used to finding some weird, wonderful and downright strange items hidden away in passenger luggage. Monday was no different, but the discovery of a 20lb lobster may not be as odd as it sounds.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy tweeted a photo of an unnamed TSA official displaying a huge 20lb crustacean discovered in checked luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLoganpic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

Perhaps the strangest thing about the discovery is that it’s not that strange at all, well apart from the sea creature’s monstrous size.

Lobsters are apparently a common sight at New England airports and can either be brought onboard as carry-on or can be checked in.

The TSA told local media outlet WBZ-TV that the lobster was travelling in a cooler and is alive and well. The discovery, though interesting to many, did prompt some criticism from social media users curious to know why TSA officials were displaying passengers’ private property, as no law had been breached.

Who in the world gave you permission to photograph passengers private possessions?? If this is not illegal, it damn sure should be. — Denise Griffitts (@DeniseGriffitts) June 26, 2017

Why are TSA officers posing with pictures of passengers' property? Did they get permission from the passenger, or can they do this at will? — Chris Patrick (@theSportsSnark) June 26, 2017

If that critter is legal why are they messing with it and touching it ?? — greg klang (@glklang) June 26, 2017