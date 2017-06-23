‘Britain at its best’: Royal Ascot descends into shirtless drunken brawl (VIDEOS)

Ascot was anything but royal when the posh race meeting descended into a drunken brawl filled with catfights, punches and beer bellies.

The annual five-day horse racing festival in Ascot, Berkshire, is known for its strict dress code and exclusive attendees – which include the queen and several other high-ranking members of the royal family.



However, it seems even the most highbrow of events aren’t immune to a good ol’ brawl.

ROYAL ASCOT ..... The queen is here pic.twitter.com/n7V1N07uoW — Dan Ingram (@DDI_14) June 22, 2017

Like any good punch-up, the chaos quickly spread through the crowd, sparking spin-off fights and other messy forms of collateral damage – that darling white picket fence for one.

The public face of Britain at its best! NOT! The dumbing down of this country is alarming. — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 22, 2017

As if Butterbean lost a few pounds, then lost a few quid, then wanted to fight the Royal Ascot punters.. Unbelievable scenes. pic.twitter.com/NeYaTSozFx — David Torrens (@DavidTorrens101) June 23, 2017

Definitive proof of the final decline of British civilization: A drunken brawl at Royal Ascot. https://t.co/gzOv7kaNaH — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) June 22, 2017

There's almost too much to process here, Sky are probably going to make Royal Ascot pay per view next year pic.twitter.com/tID2oA27cF — Alan White (@aljwhite) June 22, 2017

Ascot expressed its disappointment at the inappropriate behavior of the “small antisocial minority” via a spokesman.

"It is disappointing when an antisocial small minority behave inappropriately,” read the statement.

"In a crowd of 70,000 sadly such incidences are hard to entirely irradiate but our staff and the police act on information as soon as they can."

Nevertheless, British Rambo will undoubtedly live on forever as one of the world’s greatest gifs.