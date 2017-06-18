Escaped pigs bring traffic to a standstill on busy British motorway (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A pair of troublesome pigs escaped from a farm and made their way to a motorway in southern England, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Stunned motorists took to social media to share images and videos of the pesky pigs as local police tried to chase them down, capture them and restore some semblance of sanity on Hampshire’s M27.

Twitter user Edward Chalu said that police brought the situation under control after a 20-minute hold-up.

All clear after a 20 minute hold up, police did a great job in chasing a very reluctant pig! — Edward Chalu (@EdChalu) June 18, 2017

Police trying to get the pig back in the farm, causing delays as shown! pic.twitter.com/s40u9MyVwG — Edward Chalu (@EdChalu) June 18, 2017

More footage of the screaming pig pic.twitter.com/6ps9hMZCsc — Edward Chalu (@EdChalu) June 18, 2017

Other videos that have surfaced online show the moment the police got their men – well, pigs.

Piggy in the middle..of the M27. The motorway is clear now, after pigs escaped from a farm near Jct9 at Whiteley, causing standstill traffic pic.twitter.com/worcFNe5Ha — BBC South Today (@BBCSouthToday) June 18, 2017

Both pigs are fine and have been returned home. Police thanked the public for helping bring them to justice.

The pigs 🐷 have been captured. The traffic has now been released. Thank you for your patience #23754 — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) June 18, 2017

Both pigs 🐷 are fine. A big thank you to members of the public for helping us capture the animals #23754 pic.twitter.com/VVN9sKQEFg — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) June 18, 2017

They even had time to snap a selfie with one of their prisoners.

Pigs 🐷 safely captured and being returned to its family #23754 pic.twitter.com/XkOK7Itfvo — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) June 18, 2017

It was not immediately clear what fate awaited the pigs back on the farm.