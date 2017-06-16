HomeViral

#Shadwell: Blaze at 2nd London apartment block just days after Grenfell disaster (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

© Madara Uchiha / YouTube
A blaze on the roof of an apartment block in Shadwell in east London led to the building being evacuated early on Friday. The incident comes just two days after a deadly fire engulfed the Grenfell Tower in west London.

READ MORE: 17 confirmed dead in London tower inferno, figure ‘likely to rise’ – police

Four fire engines from the London Fire Service were dispatched to the scene in the early hours of Friday morning, and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and extinguished it, fire services told RT.com.

No injuries have been reported.

Dramatic images and footage shared on social media show the fire blazing from an outdoor patio area on the roof.

