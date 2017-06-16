#Shadwell: Blaze at 2nd London apartment block just days after Grenfell disaster (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Four fire engines from the London Fire Service were dispatched to the scene in the early hours of Friday morning, and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and extinguished it, fire services told RT.com.
A few calls to a rooftop fire in #JamesVollerWay but thanks to @LondonFire it's now out with no injuries #EmergencyServicesFamilypic.twitter.com/PvyOYrZSYW— Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) June 16, 2017
No injuries have been reported.
Dramatic images and footage shared on social media show the fire blazing from an outdoor patio area on the roof.
