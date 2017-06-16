Shadwell: Blaze at 2nd London apartment block just days after Grenfell disaster (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A blaze on the roof of an apartment block in Shadwell in east London led to the building being evacuated early on Friday. The incident comes just two days after a deadly fire engulfed the Grenfell Tower in west London.

READ MORE: 17 confirmed dead in London tower inferno, figure ‘likely to rise’ – police

Four fire engines from the London Fire Service were dispatched to the scene in the early hours of Friday morning, and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and extinguished it, fire services told RT.com.

A few calls to a rooftop fire in #JamesVollerWay but thanks to @LondonFire it's now out with no injuries #EmergencyServicesFamilypic.twitter.com/PvyOYrZSYW — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) June 16, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

Dramatic images and footage shared on social media show the fire blazing from an outdoor patio area on the roof.

Another fire in Shadwell today. Wtf is going on!!! pic.twitter.com/Dlz0PV6CH4 — Jahid (@Jahiduddin17) June 16, 2017

visited the area & checked on families affected #JamesVollerWay thanks to @LondonFire it's now out with no injuries #LoveShadwellpic.twitter.com/9C4NN6ho2H — Cllr. Mahbub Alam (@MahbubAlam01) June 16, 2017

A block two minutes from my house in Shadwell set alight. Just been put out by the fire brigade pic.twitter.com/U2tHmhJjpq — RUSS REED (@itisRuss) June 16, 2017