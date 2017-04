Tram parade in Moscow featuring 19th-century horse car attracts 200,000 visitors (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Around 200,000 people have gathered in downtown Moscow to enjoy a tram show which marked 118 years since the vehicle was invented. The spectacle also involved a number of retro cars from various time periods, dressed actors, and musicians.

Trams may seem to be outdated or boring vehicles but not for some 200,000 Moscow enthusiasts who spent the sunny, but chilly April day in the city center watching the parade that has already turned into a kind of heat-warming tradition.

“The retro cars parade… has yet again garnered a great deal of positive feedbacks among locals. We would like to thank city authorities and people in Moscow for such a warm welcome for our retro collection,” Evgeniya Mikhailova, head of Moscow’s Mosgortrans transport service was quoted as saying by Interfax.

The event was directed by actors dressed in period suits.

A total of 16 unique car models took part in this year’s parade with the major attraction being a car driven by four festively dressed horses.

The show began with a parade through the streets of Moscow followed by an exhibition where everyone could take a closer look at the streetcars.

Apart from classic retro models, the show also featured modern trams that can be spotted on Moscow's streets today as well as several retro automobiles of various colors with some of them having been used as a taxi or a police car.

