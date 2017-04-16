Pyongyang’s ballistic failure explodes on Twitter, triggers chain reaction of mockery
READ MORE: N. Korean missile fails, blows up ‘almost immediately’ after launch – Seoul & US military
Before even the Pentagon managed to confirm that the North Korean rocket exploded “immediately” after launch, social media users took to Twitter to mock the alleged failure of Pyongyang’s long anticipated demonstration of power amidst the US military buildup in the region.
#BREAKING North Korea launches unsuccessful missile attempt, says South Korea https://t.co/p919El7DHGpic.twitter.com/jsMrJmbDyX— Mark Wilson 📺 (@CultPopCult) April 15, 2017
The reports were met with much enthusiasm and illustrations of various explosions ranging from the famous Gangnam Style to the classic US Road Runner cartoon.
North Korea trying to launch a missile like.... pic.twitter.com/UhZNZN88f1— Anthony Kintzer (@KintzMcGee) April 15, 2017
Some rushed to share “exclusive footage” of the launch attempt captured from a variety angles.
Just released video of North Korea's failed missile test. pic.twitter.com/RsLHp44aTg— Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) April 16, 2017
In general most seemed relieved that World War III and a potential exchange of nuclear strikes have seemingly been averted for the time being.
North Korea is like Wiley coyote… pic.twitter.com/k8ss0jpBIL— Richard MacLean (@RichardPMacLean) April 15, 2017
Declassified video of today's North Korea missile launch pic.twitter.com/pJt1lSNtWn— Nuts McGillicutty (@captainsal6) April 16, 2017
North Korea launching a missile 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/vPzOFbRbPi— Jacob Gleason (@GleasBball) April 15, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: footage of North Korea firing the missile pic.twitter.com/cBqYL0mmtS— Marshallxo (@LDR_Violence) April 15, 2017
North Korea failed missile test pic.twitter.com/PLYO4IyxEn— Rick (@rwilley112) April 15, 2017
The U.S to North Korea today: pic.twitter.com/gxmH7PD7dm— Mendel Julien (@Mendel_Julien) April 15, 2017
North Korea's latest missile test...probably pic.twitter.com/fXU5jTAn5d— Andrew Walker (@Dandywalker25) April 15, 2017
North Korea's failed missile launch......... pic.twitter.com/PmmzNCgUB9— Argo (@ArgoImperius) April 15, 2017
North Korea tests missile pic.twitter.com/keCicWFR3c— Maga Luther King (@MAGALutherKing) April 15, 2017