Pyongyang’s ballistic failure explodes on Twitter, triggers chain reaction of mockery

The latest North Korean missile launch may have failed, but it certainly triggered a chain reaction on Twitter where users rushed to share “exclusive footage” and mock Pyongyang’s latest ballistic test.

Before even the Pentagon managed to confirm that the North Korean rocket exploded “immediately” after launch, social media users took to Twitter to mock the alleged failure of Pyongyang’s long anticipated demonstration of power amidst the US military buildup in the region.

The reports were met with much enthusiasm and illustrations of various explosions ranging from the famous Gangnam Style to the classic US Road Runner cartoon.

North Korea trying to launch a missile like.... pic.twitter.com/UhZNZN88f1 — Anthony Kintzer (@KintzMcGee) April 15, 2017

Some rushed to share “exclusive footage” of the launch attempt captured from a variety angles.

Just released video of North Korea's failed missile test. pic.twitter.com/RsLHp44aTg — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) April 16, 2017

In general most seemed relieved that World War III and a potential exchange of nuclear strikes have seemingly been averted for the time being.

North Korea is like Wiley coyote… pic.twitter.com/k8ss0jpBIL — Richard MacLean (@RichardPMacLean) April 15, 2017

Declassified video of today's North Korea missile launch pic.twitter.com/pJt1lSNtWn — Nuts McGillicutty (@captainsal6) April 16, 2017

North Korea launching a missile 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/vPzOFbRbPi — Jacob Gleason (@GleasBball) April 15, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: footage of North Korea firing the missile pic.twitter.com/cBqYL0mmtS — Marshallxo (@LDR_Violence) April 15, 2017

North Korea failed missile test pic.twitter.com/PLYO4IyxEn — Rick (@rwilley112) April 15, 2017

The U.S to North Korea today: pic.twitter.com/gxmH7PD7dm — Mendel Julien (@Mendel_Julien) April 15, 2017

North Korea's latest missile test...probably pic.twitter.com/fXU5jTAn5d — Andrew Walker (@Dandywalker25) April 15, 2017