‘Biggest hack in YouTube history’: Cyber security group OurMine disrupts millions

© imago stock&people / Global Look Press
Notorious hacker group OurMine is up to its old tricks, this time taking down several high-profile YouTube accounts and trolling millions of fans around the world in the latest in a long line of digital PR stunts.

"We have no bad intentions and only care about the security and privacy of your accounts and network," OurMine states on its website. The group claimed it was the “biggest hack in YouTube history.”

This latest hack closely followed the group’s MO: video titles were changed to read “#OurMine,” while video descriptions were altered to inform YouTubers and subscribers alike of the group’s well-meaning troll.

"Hey, it's OurMine, don't worry we are just testing your security, please contact us for more information," the group wrote.

In somewhat of a Pyrrhic victory, OurMine has struggled to manage the uptick in visitors to its website since the hack, however.

The target of the latest attack is the Multi-channel network MCN) Studio71 which boasts profiles such as RomanAtwoodVlogs (12 million subscribers), JustKiddingNews (1.6 million subscribers) and Wranglerstar (562,000 subscribers).

The self-described cyber security group also claimed responsibility for a similar hack of high-profile YouTubers via their MCN earlier this month.

The group also claimed responsibility for the infamous Britney Spears death hoax in December 2016, following a breach of Sony Music’s Twitter.

As if that wasn’t enough, the group has also successfully breached the accounts of high-profile members of the tech sector elite, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mark and Randi Zuckerberg, Spotify founder Daniel Ek and Amazon CTO Werner Vogels, reports Wired.com

Within the tech industry, OurMine is classified as a ‘White Hat’ group, meaning it engages in ethical hacking with a focus on penetration testing to shore up a target’s cyber defenses. The term ‘White Hat’ stems from old western films in which the bad guy would typically wear a black hat while the hero of the tale would don a white stetson.

In the aftermath of a previous hack, an unsuccessful online petition was set up to have the group shut down.

