‘Biggest hack in YouTube history’: Cyber security group OurMine disrupts millions

Notorious hacker group OurMine is up to its old tricks, this time taking down several high-profile YouTube accounts and trolling millions of fans around the world in the latest in a long line of digital PR stunts.

"We have no bad intentions and only care about the security and privacy of your accounts and network," OurMine states on its website. The group claimed it was the “biggest hack in YouTube history.”

This latest hack closely followed the group’s MO: video titles were changed to read “#OurMine,” while video descriptions were altered to inform YouTubers and subscribers alike of the group’s well-meaning troll.

"Hey, it's OurMine, don't worry we are just testing your security, please contact us for more information," the group wrote.

In somewhat of a Pyrrhic victory, OurMine has struggled to manage the uptick in visitors to its website since the hack, however.

That moment when #OurMine hacks a bunch of youtubers and can't even keep their website online with all the traffic. #unpreparedpic.twitter.com/3JHUYvLN9y — Daniel (@daniel_lett) April 14, 2017

The target of the latest attack is the Multi-channel network MCN) Studio71 which boasts profiles such as RomanAtwoodVlogs (12 million subscribers), JustKiddingNews (1.6 million subscribers) and Wranglerstar (562,000 subscribers).

"hey idk if you know but you got hacked"

Yes we're aware. Were working on it and will tweet when it's resolved. Stay tuned. Thx mudda ppl pic.twitter.com/1RF90m2xcY — JustKiddingFilms (@JKFilms) April 14, 2017

Our YouTube channel has been hacked we are in contact with our studio hopefully things will be back to normal... https://t.co/btArg1ktQF — Wranglerstar (@wranglerstar) April 14, 2017

The self-described cyber security group also claimed responsibility for a similar hack of high-profile YouTubers via their MCN earlier this month.

The group also claimed responsibility for the infamous Britney Spears death hoax in December 2016, following a breach of Sony Music’s Twitter.

Titles and descriptions should be nearly updated this morning - tags have been restored for February / March and continue to be resolved ^AL — Omnia Media (@OmniaMediaCo) April 3, 2017

As if that wasn’t enough, the group has also successfully breached the accounts of high-profile members of the tech sector elite, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mark and Randi Zuckerberg, Spotify founder Daniel Ek and Amazon CTO Werner Vogels, reports Wired.com.

Ouch. Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts have been hacked pic.twitter.com/KvVmXOIg5s — Ben Hall (@Ben_Hall) June 5, 2016

Within the tech industry, OurMine is classified as a ‘White Hat’ group, meaning it engages in ethical hacking with a focus on penetration testing to shore up a target’s cyber defenses. The term ‘White Hat’ stems from old western films in which the bad guy would typically wear a black hat while the hero of the tale would don a white stetson.

In the aftermath of a previous hack, an unsuccessful online petition was set up to have the group shut down.