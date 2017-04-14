Sting in the tail for United Airlines: Scorpion attacks passenger on plane

The United Airlines PR department is having a busy week. First it deals with the fallout from a video showing aviation police dragging a man from one of its flight – then a scorpion stings a passenger travelling on another of its planes.

Canadians Richard and Linda Bell were returning to Calgary on a flight from Houston, Texas when a scorpion rudely interrupted their trip. The incident is understood to have happened on Sunday, the same day a Vietnamese man was forcibly removed from a United Airlines plane at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

‘Putting hospital in hospitality’: United Airlines mercilessly trolled over video firestorm https://t.co/femURQLRJQpic.twitter.com/D0FiaA6nZe — RT (@RT_com) April 11, 2017

Speaking to Global News, Richard said: “It fell on my hair – I grabbed it. I was hanging onto it by it’s tail.” His wife initially didn’t realise what had happened.

“It really didn’t dawn on me, because we were on a plane from Houston, I looked down and thought, oh that kind of looks like a little lobster,” she said.

The Bells quickly learned it wasn’t, however.

“A Mexican guy next to me said, ‘That’s a scorpion and it’s dangerous,’ so I dropped it on my plate. Then I went to go pick it up again and that’s when it stung me – it felt like a wasp sting,” Richard said.

He then threw the predatory arachnid to the floor and another passenger finished it off with a quick stomp, after which a flight attendant disposed of its remains.

United Airlines needs to retire, man. A couple days after the man was dragged off the plane, someone gets stung by a scorpion. 😂😂😂😂 — Aaron Nicholson (@Aar0nNicholson) April 13, 2017

A man was stung by a scorpion on a United Airlines flight, if only there was a doctor onboard....... OH WAIT!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — gary walls (@gary_walls) April 14, 2017

#unitedairlines one poor man being stung by a scorpion. The scorpion was forced up there in the luggage hold after losing its seat — filmmaker (@apprenticetrump) April 14, 2017

The concerned couple used the plane's WIFI to find out if the sting posed any threat to Richard. Apart from the obvious fright of having a scorpion land on his head in mid-air, he didn’t have any adverse reaction to the sting. Paramedics did board the plane, however, and found that Richard showed “no signs of distress.”

How the stowaway scorpion came to be on the United flight isn’t clear. It seems likely, however, that due to its hiding in the overhead bin, a fellow traveller, seemingly with a penchat for exoctic animals, probably stored it in their luggage.

Scorpion stings are rarely fatal, though they can be quite uncomfortable. People affected can experience a tingling or burning sensation where bitten and can have difficulty breathing or swallowing.

United Airlines are investigating the incident