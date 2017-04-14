Creepy human teeth sculpture scares locals into dentist’s chair in St. Petersburg (DISTURBING VIDEO)

This dental care clinic took a novel approach to luring in customers – or rather, terrifying them into a visit – using a sculpture made from human teeth and the stuff of nightmares. Warning: you will most likely want to unsee this.

Emil Aghajanyan, General Director and Orthodontist at the Kind Dentist’s Clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia said they wanted something to remind customers about the importance of brushing your teeth.

“It’s also a reminder of how disgusting a person looks when they don’t tend to their dental cavities, don’t take care of their teeth and have bad breath,” Aghajanyan added.

Shock therapy indeed, the “kind dentists” believe that the morbid sculpture will haunt its viewers as a reminder to take care of their teeth no matter what.

“His main task is to frighten, to make people think. And I am sure that many people who have seen it and heard the main idea will never forget it,” Aghajanyan said, explaining why the monstrosity was installed in the clinic’s lobby.

Apart from being a pioneer in the use of art for dental shock therapy, Aghajanyan is also a blogger – his website “The kind dentist’s notes” has been going strong since 1997.

