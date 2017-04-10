2017’s ‘Pink Moon’ happens tomorrow: Here’s what it means

A pink moon is heading our way Tuesday – but those expecting to see a literal pink sphere sailing above us in the sky may be disappointed.

Any full moon that occurs in April is called a ‘Pink Moon’ simply because of the pink flowers, such as North America’s wild ground phlox, which blossom in April and are seen to symbolize new beginnings.

The moon will be visible at its full phase at 06:08 GMT on April 11, but less eager skywatchers can catch the full moon anywhere from April 10 to 12.

The April full moon marks the start of several religious festivals around the world, including the birth of Hanuman in India, the beginning of Passover for Jews, and the Christian Easter celebrations take place on the first Sunday after the full moon.

While we have you, the Lyrid Meteor Shower on April 22 and 23 might be another one to add to your calendar.