Hip-hop, porn, gay date? Trump trolled over #EasyD tweet
“Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
While people understood the majority of the message, many have been flummoxed by what Trump meant by ‘Easy D’.
Twitter users erupted with suggestions as to what exactly he may have meant, with some offering up the idea that it was perhaps Trump’s secret rapper name.
#EasyD is Straight Outta Fifth Ave #LSSCpic.twitter.com/tn7Mj0iHBV— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 9, 2017
Easy D pic.twitter.com/t1iuCQin8g— Justis Huddleston (@JustisHudd) February 8, 2017
Ruin The Jewels, featuring #EasyD (with apologies to @runjewels) pic.twitter.com/cNN02xewVy— Kieron #RESIST Dwyer (@kierondwyer) February 8, 2017
GOP rapper names— Pamela Simmons (@pamnbrad12) February 8, 2017
Trump: Easy D
Spicer: Spice Cube
Sessions: The Notorious B.I.G.O.T.
Bannon: Bloatface Hitlah #EasyD
easy d pic.twitter.com/BX2nzpRnaF— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) February 8, 2017
The impact of ‘Easy D’ on others was also considered, as many gleeful netizens imagined just how the writers of Saturday Night Live were handling Trump’s latest Twitter storm.
READ MORE: Art attack: Spoof TrumpDraws account mocks president’s executive orders
Even some sympathy for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer surfaced, as people envisioned him trying to figure out how exactly to explain the tweet to journalists.
SPICER: I can't do it. There's no way to make "easy D" sound presidential.— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 8, 2017
KELLYANNE CONWAY: *smoking two cigarettes at once* Hold my beer.
Sean Spicer googling #EasyD rn pic.twitter.com/xbuclpeBy0— Sana Suri (@sanasuri) February 8, 2017
SNL writers when they saw that Easy D tweet pic.twitter.com/U96Q2JoYO3— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 8, 2017
Is it wrong to expect @ABFalecbaldwin to show up on SNL doing a rap skit this weekend now?#EasyD— Kevin D. Grüssing (@KevDGrussing) February 8, 2017
For some, the belief was that the tweet carried some sexual undertones, with suggestions being he was looking for a partner, which attracted the attention of the gay dating app, Grindr. Even Pornhub joined in.
February 8, 2017
Dude, if you want easy D, you can find it on Grindr. https://t.co/RiKdNVEOB7— Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 8, 2017
Look me up on Grindr "Easy D" #easydpic.twitter.com/KqXBUfNKi1— Beer Breath (@Beer_Breath) February 8, 2017
. @realDonaldTrump Who doesn't love waiting for some EASY D?— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) February 8, 2017
For others though, it was a statement with deep philosophical merit, as ultimately each of us journey through life in search of our own ‘Easy D’.
I mean, I'm always looking for EASY D, but it's not as easy to come by as you might think. https://t.co/5S1RhmFs9c— Zack Ford (@ZackFord) February 8, 2017
No D worth having comes easy— Laura Turner (@lkoturner) February 8, 2017