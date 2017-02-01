Art attack: Spoof TrumpDraws account mocks president’s executive orders

A new Twitter account trolling Donald Trump with satirical gifs of the president showing off his child-like drawing skills is gathering online eyes, racking up more than 151,000 followers in a less than two days.

From a house to a horse, the the spoof @trumpdraws account mocks the businessman-come-politican, showing off his art efforts, complete with spelling mistakes.

The footage, subsequently doctored, was taken last Friday, when Trump showed reporters his folder of executive actions, including the controversial ‘Muslim ban.’

The short clip manages to capture Trump’s proud expression that can't help but remind you of a child showing off his latest art creation.

The spoof account has also spawned the #trumpdraws hashtag, with online users sharing their own take on the drawing abilities of the president.