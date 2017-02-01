Art attack: Spoof TrumpDraws account mocks president’s executive orders
From a house to a horse, the the spoof @trumpdraws account mocks the businessman-come-politican, showing off his art efforts, complete with spelling mistakes.
house pic.twitter.com/AHAjqMazJ4— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017
kat pic.twitter.com/ra55wo0ulW— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017
dinosar pic.twitter.com/R629EU9WDh— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) February 1, 2017
The footage, subsequently doctored, was taken last Friday, when Trump showed reporters his folder of executive actions, including the controversial ‘Muslim ban.’
The short clip manages to capture Trump’s proud expression that can't help but remind you of a child showing off his latest art creation.
turkey pic.twitter.com/t6OJ15Fsan— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017
horse pic.twitter.com/9UK8xE4KsG— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017
The spoof account has also spawned the #trumpdraws hashtag, with online users sharing their own take on the drawing abilities of the president.
.@TrumpDraws@Toppers18pic.twitter.com/75NT73Htjk— TheTripleSix (@CoolAntiZionist) January 31, 2017
@TrumpDraws Your Account is pure gold... #trumpdraws Love it ! 👋😂 pic.twitter.com/GrdDVQvVtt— Matthias (@NFL1football) January 31, 2017