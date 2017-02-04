‘Big mistake’: Florida heroin bust reveals bags stamped with Donald Trump’s face (PHOTOS)

Some 5,500 heroin packages decorated with the US president’s face were seized by Florida police on Friday following an extensive investigation. The bust also uncovered that the drug carries the street moniker “Donald Trump.”

The largest drug bust in Hernando County was foiled on Jan 27 in a months-long investigation after dealer Kelvin Scot Johnson was caught shipping multiple bags of heroin into the area, which were purchased in other areas, according to reports.

@HernandoSheriff says this is the largest heroin bust in county history. This packet has @realDonaldTrump face on it @BN9pic.twitter.com/EN7qT3XeK3 — Leah Masuda BN9 (@LeahMasuda) February 3, 2017

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was not impressed by the dealer’s attempt to harness current trends to sell the drug, remanding the suspect on bail of $75,000.

“All I want to say to this drug dealer is, ‘Big mistake by putting the president’s picture on this,’” Bondi said. “Big mistake. Because he is going to be our most fierce advocate in taking this junk off of our streets. Can you believe this? Big mistake.”

“I’m going to make sure [Trump] gets one of these packages when the case is all over to put in the Oval Office to remind him of all the good he’s doing.”