Meet Gaza’s hottest barber: Palestinian uses fire to style hair (VIDEO)

We’ve all heard of a close shave but how about a hot haircut? For one Palestinian barber, it’s a practice that has customers queuing up for the privilege.

Located in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza strip, Ramadan Edwan offers the impressive spectacle of “fire barbing” at his salon. That being the process of bringing an open flame to the hair of his customers.

"The idea of fire barbing is old here and we used it for shaving the ear and cheeks,” said Edwan. “We used this idea for a very long time and with increased experience, we became better."

While most of us settle for your standard dry cut, Edwan says there are many advantages to adding a little fire to your barber session.

READ MORE: Alberto Scissorhands: The ‘blow torch barber of Madrid’

“It has many benefits for the hair and it's good for blood circulation,” he explains. “It also feeds hair and protects the root of it and - in a circular way - for the protection of hair oils. The degree of temperature expands the follicles."