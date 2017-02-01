‘F**k Donald Trump’: Hacked radio stations played protest song on loop

A number of radio stations across the US have been hacked with an anti-Trump song ‘F**k Donald Trump.’ In many cases, the stations were unable to stop the profanity-laced song playing on a loop.

WFBS, a South Carolina station known for playing oldies, took to Facebook to defend itself after it had been hacked on Monday.

“This is NOT our broadcast!” station president Frank Patterson wrote. “We at WFBS do not take political views!”

‘F**k Donald Trump’ is a song by YG & Nipsey Hussle, who wrote it during the US presidential election campaign.

Radio stations in Nashville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Evansville, Indiana, Salem, South Carolina and San Angelo, Texas have all been hacked since Trump’s inauguration.

I found a radio station that's just playing fuck Donald Trump on loop — Sam Stringer (@samjstring) January 20, 2017

"We specifically avoid people coming on to talk about politics and religion," WCHQ Program Director Gary Sampson said after the song was played on a loop for 15 minutes on inauguration day.

"It's a matter of providing a community outlet for musicians and artists. It's very disheartening that someone would take the opportunity to make a political statement."

The hack was said to be carried out through the stations’ Barix Exstreamer device that transmits audio over IP and doesn’t have security built in as default.

Patterson explained they were working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to fix the situation. “We have captured the IP address and that will be forwarded to the government and FCC for prosecution,” he said.

The song has also received normal airplay. Seattle pirate radio station 101.9 played the uncensored version of the song on a loop for days.