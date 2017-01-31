Internet hammers ESPN anchor for bemoaning airport protests

The internet came down hard on ESPN anchor Sage Steele after she posted a photo on Instagram, criticising protesters at Los Angeles International Airport for making her miss her flight.

Steele shared a photo of a jam-packed LAX on Monday while it was in the throes of a protest against President Trump’s executive order restricting the citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries access to the US.

Steele, 44, complained that she and “thousands” of others were forced to drag their luggage “nearly 2 miles” to get to LAX airport, but still missed their flights.

“Fortunately, a 7 hour wait for the next flight to Houston won't affect me that much, but my heart sank for the elderly and parents with small children who did their best to walk all that way but had no chance of making their flights,” Steele continued.

The sports anchor went on to clarify that while she “love[s] witnessing people exercise their right to protest” she felt “saddened” to see the “joy” on protesters’ faces “knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people’s travel plans”.

“Yes, immigrants were affected by this as well. Brilliant,” she concluded.

While the post may have received over 2,000 ‘likes’, it also garnered over 3,000 comments, many of which blasting Steele - who’s interracial - for betraying her race and being selfish.

Sage Steele is impulsive & lack critical thought. She will be traded during the next racial draft. pic.twitter.com/WC7GT3SNA9 — soulonice13 (@soulonice13) January 30, 2017

"So THIS is why I couldn't get my two for one lunch special today" #tweetlikesteele@sagesteelepic.twitter.com/ZJH31ofK57 — El Beardo (@ACaseOnline) January 30, 2017

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, your rights are in jeopardy, but let's talk about real problems - I had to carry my own luggage!"#SageSteele — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele I respect the inconvenience, but please keep in mind that there are families being torn apart by #MuslimBan. We need to stop it. — Dave Hogg 📎 (@Stareagle) January 30, 2017

Sage later took to Twitter in an effort to halt the onslaught of hate, unapologetically explaining that she was simply expressing her opinion.