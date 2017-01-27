Death by selfie: Dolphin dies on Argentinian beach as onlookers clamor with camera phones
The footage of the dolphin shows a crowd of people gathered around the animal as it struggles for life. “It’s already dead. Look, it’s all swollen,” one eyewitness can be heard saying in the background.
“They could have returned him to the water — in fact, he was breathing. But everyone started taking photos and touching him. They said he was already dead,” one eyewitness, told local media.
Reaction to the incident online has been one of anger and dismay.
Ven? Por eso no quiero contribuir con la reproducción humana. Porque la humanidad traducida significa imbecilidad. #DelfinSanBernardo— La Turca (@Camicisn14) January 24, 2017
“See? This is why I don’t want to contribute to human reproduction. Because humanity translated means stupidity.”
Podes matar un animal por una foto de mierda? Podes ser tan imbecil en serio?? #DelfinSanBernardo— Mora Florencia (@Mora__Florencia) January 24, 2017
“You’re really going to kill an animal for a crappy selfie? Are you seriously that stupid?”
Otra vez sacaron a un #Delfin del agua para sacarse selfies #Basta#AmorAnimal#Animalessueltos#Animals#Animales#NoAlMaltratoAnimalpic.twitter.com/LbjlYiYQL6— SAVE NATURE (@SaveNatureAR) January 25, 2017
“If you see an animal on the beach, don’t take a photo. Situations like this can kill them,” The Wildlife Foundation Argentina said on Twitter.