Dress that’s 200 times stronger than steel changes color to track heart rate (VIDEO)

A dress made from graphene, the world’s thinnest, strongest material has been unveiled in Manchester as the first-of-its-kind to change color in sync with the wearer’s heart rate.

“Graphene has never been used in the fashion industry before,” designer Francesca Rosella said. “Being able to use it was a real honor, allowing us to have lots of fun creating the stunning little black graphene dress and showcasing graphene’s amazing properties.”

Graphene is 1 million-times thinner than human hair and less than one atom thick, but it's 200 times stronger than steel.

Rosella, the chief creative director for Cute Circuit, spent six months talking with scientists to find ways to use the material.

As a result, she was able to create two “truly unique” uses for graphene. One is a transparent section of the dress made from the material, and the other is the graphene sensor which tracks the model’s breathing and enables tiny LED lights on the dress to change color along with the user’s heart rate.