Stickmata? ‘Tree Jesus’ draws believers to dead trunk in Argentina (VIDEO)

A natural ornament resembling the image of Christ appeared on a tree trunk in General Las Hears, Argentina, becoming a destination for worshippers.

“I see the emotions, the sick people, the disabled children who come... it’s very moving. I do not know if the plant will do any good. I really don't know, but it will not harm them, and is good to believe,” local resident Dora Camino told RUPTLY.

People bring candles and offerings to the ‘holy’ trunk and some touch it believing that it can heal illness.

‘Jesus’ appeared where a branch was chopped off by a local farmer, which means there are technically two images – one on the trunk and its mirror on the base of the separated branch.

Devout believers often ‘see’ imagery of their religions in natural and other phenomena, from burnt toast to constellations. Some of these become icons of worship, like the metal factory wall in western Ukraine, where locals claimed to have spotted Jesus in 2009.

