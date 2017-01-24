Google Extra-terrestrial? UFO spotter shows 'amazing evidence' of his alien abduction

A prominent UFO spotter believes he has proof of his previous alien abduction, thanks to Google Earth’s satellite images.

John Mooner, from Devon in the UK, shared his findings with the Torquay Herald Express on Monday.

Mooner says he doesn’t remember his alien abduction, but that he remembered “sporadic episodes of missing time throughout the year of 2016 and going back through the previous years.”

'Amazing evidence of my alien abduction' claims UFO spotter John Mooner - Torquay Herald Express https://t.co/4YXwbZXXkq#UFO#UFOS — __.uFo.__ (@Ufo_area) January 23, 2017

According to the UFO spotter, Google Earth satellite images show him “clearly trying to fight off the grey alien by punching it in the face.”

"Looking at the image it appears that the alien has blocked my punch and has grabbed my fist and must of been able to subdue me,” he said.

The UFO enthusiast, who says he’s the chief photographer for World UFO Photos, has spotted a number of UFOs in his home county of Devon, and even claimed he witnessed one last week.

Mooner made his abduction discovery after he was having trouble with his Google Earth app, and tried Google satellite maps on his computer instead.

"I thought to myself, I will view the area where I was UFO spotted from last year and look for anything out of the ordinary,” Mooner explained. “I was left speechless by what I saw.”

"The satellite has captured a real alien abduction taking place. The shocking thing about this was that it's me being abducted by a grey alien and the satellite image clearly shows me trying to fight off the grey alien by punching it in the face."

Not only did Mooner come to blows with an alien, he also said there were three UFOs flying toward him at the same time.

"The UFO that appears to be at the highest altitude has a green light emanating from it and appears to be leaving a faint contrail with a red glow behind it,” he said. “The other two UFOs are glowing white.”

"I think that the UFOs were coming to pick me up with the grey alien,” Mooner said. “I was abducted and this satellite image is proof."