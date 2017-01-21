HomeViral

Trump’s Twitter photo, presidential Batman villain ‘quote’ & other bizarre inauguration moments

President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office. © Jim Bourg / Reuters
Amid a tumultuous day of angry anti-Donald Trump protests, social media users gleaned a surprising array of other take home moments from inauguration day, including the new US president’s background Twitter cover and his use of an apparent Batman villain quote.
Quick fingered listeners to one of the shortest presidential speeches in US history took to social media to point out that Trump may have taken inspiration from Bane, one of Batman’s many adversaries.

The devil is in the delivery and Trump’s promise to, like Bane, give power “back to you, the people.”

But the inauguration speech was not the only thing to grab people’s attention. The bizarre decision by Trump’s online team to use an image from Obama’s flag waving inauguration as the background for @President Trump also came under fire.

