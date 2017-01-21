Trump’s Twitter photo, presidential Batman villain ‘quote’ & other bizarre inauguration moments
Quick fingered listeners to one of the shortest presidential speeches in US history took to social media to point out that Trump may have taken inspiration from Bane, one of Batman’s many adversaries.
The devil is in the delivery and Trump’s promise to, like Bane, give power “back to you, the people.”
Guys... Donald Trump quoted Bane in his #Inauguration speech! pic.twitter.com/tVZQ4ppgPK— Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) 20 января 2017 г.
2016: Melania steals from a Michelle Obama speech— Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) 20 января 2017 г.
2017: Trump steals from a Bane speech
2018: Pence steals from an Emperor Palpatine speech
Does Trump's #Inauguration speech remind you of Bane's in 2012's 'Dark Knight Rises'? Here they are side by side: https://t.co/kZsusBB7AEpic.twitter.com/ihTMVNa4oO— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 20 января 2017 г.
Trump staffers: "Who should we quote during the inauguration speech?"— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) 20 января 2017 г.
- "Lincoln, no."
- "The Beatles, naw."
- "Bane?!" pic.twitter.com/pqkHaoSycE
Bane sounds more sincere, if we're being 100. https://t.co/TH59gRMl0G— X (@XLNB) 20 января 2017 г.
Make America Bane Again!https://t.co/ffLF48FQyG— Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) 20 января 2017 г.
But the inauguration speech was not the only thing to grab people’s attention. The bizarre decision by Trump’s online team to use an image from Obama’s flag waving inauguration as the background for @President Trump also came under fire.
Pretty sure the flag-waving cover photo from Trump's new POTUS account is, uh, a picture from Barack Obama's Inauguration pic.twitter.com/8ZvJKPzjV7— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 20 января 2017 г.