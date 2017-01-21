Trump’s Twitter photo, presidential Batman villain ‘quote’ & other bizarre inauguration moments

Amid a tumultuous day of angry anti-Donald Trump protests, social media users gleaned a surprising array of other take home moments from inauguration day, including the new US president’s background Twitter cover and his use of an apparent Batman villain quote.

Quick fingered listeners to one of the shortest presidential speeches in US history took to social media to point out that Trump may have taken inspiration from Bane, one of Batman’s many adversaries.

The devil is in the delivery and Trump’s promise to, like Bane, give power “back to you, the people.”

2016: Melania steals from a Michelle Obama speech

2017: Trump steals from a Bane speech

2018: Pence steals from an Emperor Palpatine speech — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) 20 января 2017 г.

Does Trump's #Inauguration speech remind you of Bane's in 2012's 'Dark Knight Rises'? Here they are side by side: https://t.co/kZsusBB7AEpic.twitter.com/ihTMVNa4oO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 20 января 2017 г.

Trump staffers: "Who should we quote during the inauguration speech?"



- "Lincoln, no."



- "The Beatles, naw."



- "Bane?!" pic.twitter.com/pqkHaoSycE — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) 20 января 2017 г.

Bane sounds more sincere, if we're being 100. https://t.co/TH59gRMl0G — X (@XLNB) 20 января 2017 г.

But the inauguration speech was not the only thing to grab people’s attention. The bizarre decision by Trump’s online team to use an image from Obama’s flag waving inauguration as the background for @President Trump also came under fire.