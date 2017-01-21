Trump’s Twitter photo, presidential Batman villain ‘quote’ & other bizarre inauguration moments

Amid a tumultuous day of angry anti-Donald Trump protests, social media users gleaned a surprising array of other take home moments from inauguration day, including the new US president’s background Twitter cover and his use of an apparent Batman villain quote.

Quick fingered listeners to one of the shortest presidential speeches in US history took to social media to point out that Trump may have taken inspiration from Bane, one of Batman’s many adversaries.

The devil is in the delivery and Trump’s promise to, like Bane, give power “back to you, the people.”

2016: Melania steals from a Michelle Obama speech

2017: Trump steals from a Bane speech

2018: Pence steals from an Emperor Palpatine speech — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) 20 января 2017 г.

Does Trump's #Inauguration speech remind you of Bane's in 2012's 'Dark Knight Rises'? Here they are side by side: https://t.co/kZsusBB7AEpic.twitter.com/ihTMVNa4oO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 20 января 2017 г.

Trump staffers: "Who should we quote during the inauguration speech?"



- "Lincoln, no."



- "The Beatles, naw."



- "Bane?!" pic.twitter.com/pqkHaoSycE — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) 20 января 2017 г.

Bane sounds more sincere, if we're being 100. https://t.co/TH59gRMl0G — X (@XLNB) 20 января 2017 г.

But the inauguration speech was not the only thing to grab people’s attention. The bizarre decision by Trump’s online team to use an image from Obama’s flag waving inauguration as the background for @President Trump also came under fire.

Pretty sure the flag-waving cover photo from Trump's new POTUS account is, uh, a picture from Barack Obama's Inauguration pic.twitter.com/8ZvJKPzjV7 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 20 января 2017 г.

BLOTUS in thief...Trump takes over @POTUS Twitter, instantly steals cover photo from Obama’s 2009 inauguration https://t.co/O4s2C6fIB2 — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) January 20, 2017

Following a torrent of tweets, the image was promptly switched to one of a US flag.

Aw @POTUS updated the header image that was from Obama’s inauguration and not his pic.twitter.com/IHO1BPEuzq — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) January 20, 2017

Never far from a bold statement, Republican political aide Kellyanne Conway also turned heads and raised eyebrows with her inauguration day choice of outfit.

The brightly coloured red, white and blue getup caused something of a mini twitter storm of opinion and ridicule.

Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway's coat is Gucci, costs $3,600, and has snarling feline heads for buttons pic.twitter.com/BlfYSixc6V — Christine Bohan (@ChristineBohan) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway dressed like a Yankee Doodle dumbass. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 20, 2017

It's like Kellyanne Conway looked in the mirror & said-what can I wear to make me look like I'm a revolution era British soldier #trumpleakspic.twitter.com/KsTRxqZeSn — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 20, 2017

Who wore it better: Kellyanne Conway or Paddington Bear? pic.twitter.com/CP2M6fzLyD — Michael Hopper (@mhopp7) January 20, 2017

God bless the gay stylist who lied to Kellyanne Conway: pic.twitter.com/HQmnONJ17x — Desi (@DesiJed) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway just needs your order and she'll get lunch started. pic.twitter.com/seGdD18wjo — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Barron Trump, the first male child in the White House since the 1960s, didn’t escape Twitter judgement for his appearance at the Washington ceremony.

While the 10-year-old son of Trump didn’t come in for the same sort of flack as Conway, his apparent boredom at the swearing in process did generate some traction online.

We are all Barron Trump. pic.twitter.com/F7RihSMs80 — Scarlett Johansson (@tasharowmanoff) January 20, 2017

10-year-old Barron Trump giving Melania pure attitude and she can't do shit til the cameras go pic.twitter.com/wpGmwyLsTm — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 20, 2017

Barron looks so bored. Dude just wants to go back home to NYC. #Inauguration — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 20, 2017