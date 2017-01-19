‘Subway surfing’ teens filmed in NYC as daredevil craze spreads (VIDEOS)

Train surfing has taken the mantle from parkour (or ‘free running’) as one of the most extreme sports doing the rounds on social media in recent months, and it seems to be gaining popularity around the world, although not everyone is happy about it.

Footage reportedly taken by Facebook user Alex Campos at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse Station in the Bronx on Wednesday shows three teenagers climb aboard the rear of the packed number 4 train right as it departs the station, much to the consternation of bystanders.

Since being posted online, the video has clocked up over 1.8 million views, 36,000 comments and over 10,000 shares. Many viewers, it seems, are not impressed with the teen’s dangerous antics, with many branding them “idiots”, “stupid” and “dumb.”

“Yeah, it's fun until they're scrapping body parts off the rails and family is planning funerals,” wrote one viewer, while another commented: “Darwin's smile glistens over the horizon.”

While there have been no reports of injuries in this instance, a man was decapitated while he attempted to subway surf in December of 2016, according to the New York Daily News.

Numerous videos of ‘subway surfing’ attempts have been shared across social media around the world.

Paris

Belgrave

.@metrotrains is asking anyone who witnesses #trainsurfing stunts to call 000 after a video taken on the #BelgraveLine emerged #KIISnewspic.twitter.com/7GspAYVte0 — Clare Todhunter (@claretodhunter) October 12, 2016

Mumbai

Amazing short doco about a group of train surfing punks from Mumbai https://t.co/ulYlbZbkkF — Marc Eiden (@Marc_Eiden) January 7, 2017

Berlin