Smart-ass passengers strip down for #NoPantsSubwayRide (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

People without pants travel in the subway during the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York. © Kena Betancur / AFP
Despite the cold weather, the annual ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ took place in numerous cities around the world, with free-spirited commuters stripping down for the underground.

New York, Berlin, London and Prague were amongst the cities which saw travelers lose their trousers at a designated area for a carefree commute. As per organizer’s guidelines, the no-pants enthusiasts boarded trains mid-winter and behaved as if nothing out of the ordinary was happening.

© Kena Betancur / AFP

The event began in New York in 2002 when the group ‘Improv Everywhere’ want to give “New Yorkers a reason to look up from their papers, from their phones, and experience something that’s a little different than their average run-of-the-mill stuff.”

© Kena Betancur / AFP

It has since grown to an annual event across the globe. The day of the event changes each year with the date announced each December.

© Kena Betancur / AFP

“People who don’t understand what we’re doing will look at us like we’re doing something bad or wrong,” one participant told AP. “It’s just for fun. It’s a fun trip, that’s all.”

#nopantssubwayride

A photo posted by jorgecodicimo (@jorgecodicimo) on

Philadelphia laundrette ‘Got Laundry?’ got in on the action this year, arranging a meeting point and prompting participants to bring a spare pair of pants to donate to charity. “This is NOT a NUDE event,” the laundrette wrote on its website, reminding participants to wear underwear.

Chilling. #nopantsday #nopantssubwayride #subway #unionsquare

A photo posted by Lourdes Martinez (@lourdesmartinez21) on

