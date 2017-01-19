Pride Toronto votes to ban police from this year's parade
BLM members stopped last year's parade in July, when they staged a sit down protest, which ended when Pride Toronto executive director Mathieu Chantelois signed a document agreeing to the list of demands.
Banning police from the annual celebrations was not part of that deal however, and was unexpectedly added to the meeting’s agenda before being voted through, causing divisions on whether or not a total ban should be enacted.
These differences played out on Twitter.
Pride Toronto has accepted ALL of @BLM_TO's demands, proving that it's bold, decisive action not centrist compromise that drives change— Sam Keeper (@SamFateKeeper) January 18, 2017
So angry with @PrideToronto for giving in to #BLM. Goes against everything we stand for. No more Pride TO for me. https://t.co/48sARThcd4— Lynda Mackay (@pyper_5) January 18, 2017
pride toronto got cops up outta there shoutout to BLM toronto https://t.co/R93QAUDsmG— no (@miskeencore) January 18, 2017
.@pridetoronto bows to #BLM terrorists in a cowardly act. Done supporting Pride in Toronto. Reap what you sow. https://t.co/z4R52aE7Jh— Knowitall (@KN0WI7ALL) January 18, 2017
In solidarity and deep gratitude for @BLM_TO & @PrideToronto for reaching this agreement. Youth activism in motion! https://t.co/hRfwWu76A0— SKETCH Toronto (@SKETCHToronto) January 18, 2017
S/o to pride Toronto for being exclusive. BLM refuses to look beyond the uniform, just as they are hurt when people only see colour— Pete Zahut (@AdrianBrto) January 18, 2017
The majority of members voted in favor of the full list of demands, included not only the police ban, but the promise to hire more people from vulnerable communities and to provide more funding for Pride events aimed at minority groups.
“This is what we’ve been wanting to see. This was the possibility for years,” BLM activist Ravyn Wngz told Citynews. "It's a big deal when you have a chance to actually have some forward movement. And we're going to push Pride Toronto to make sure those demands are actually met."
"It was exciting to see so many hands go up, when you've been silenced for the last twenty years," he added.
“The police should not have floats in the Pride Parade. That was the demand that was agreed to," Outgoing Pride Toronto co-chair Aaron GlynWilliams said. "The demands have shifted somewhat and went away from reviewing the role of Toronto police to a request to an outright ban.”
"What happened tonight was a vote that simply reaffirmed the commitment and the path that the organization was on," he said.
However, not everyone present voted in favor of the ban. “I’m no friend of the police but I believe we do not ban anyone from Pride,” James Dubro said.