Russiansdidit: Stephen Colbert latest ‘hacking victim’

Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ is the latest to claim it’s a victim of “Russian hacking” amid a trend of increasingly bizarre #Russiansdidit and #Russianhackers accusations within the US media.

“Russian propaganda was being broadcast on TV directly from Washington. That’s not supposed to start until January 20th.” #LSSC — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 14, 2017

As Colbert was giving a monologue on ‘The Late Show’ about Russian hacking and the recent controversy surrounding C-Span’s feed unexpectedly showing RT footage, the show was suddenly ‘interrupted’.

READ MORE: RT broadcast interrupts C-SPAN live stream, sends Twitter into conspiracy craze (VIDEO)



“It’s unclear just how this happened,” Colbert said of the C-Span disruption before being cut off. “But a lot of people are worried it’s a hack. Luckily, I’ve been assured the CBS feed is secure and there is no way for Russia to ever…”

The show was then interrupted with what was meant to be RT footage of Russian singer Eduard Khil, complete with an RT logo.

Stephen Colbert proved my point about Americans having no integrity when it came to the Russian hacking shit in last night's monologue — Frosty Rocky (@Hitaka5Ever) January 15, 2017 @ew Please enough of this crap,the Russians are not to blame for the liberal media celebs poor sports. They r not good but enough already — Claire DiSapia (@Claire4DC) January 15, 2017 #russiansdidithttps://t.co/whriqnvGPG — Serge Samsonov (@wtfunclesam) January 17, 2017

Earlier this week, Russian hackers were blamed for the leaked ‘Sherlock’ script – and the blame game continues.

READ MORE: Sherlock no match for Russian Hackers: Twitter erupts as season finale leaked online

The Russians are getting the blame for everything on social media, from the effects of drinking vodka, to Brexit.

The Russians did it again, there's something in their vodka that makes me feel I dunno, almost hungover after I drink very much of it🍸 — David Ehh (@DavidEhh4) January 17, 2017

Some claim Russian hacking is the reason the Clinton Global Initiative is shutting down.

💥BREAKING NEWS💥 #RussianHackers are making the Clintons shut down the CORRUPT Clinton Global Initiative! pic.twitter.com/Y3lm6aUU3C — Boston Bobblehead (@DBloom451) January 16, 2017

Meanwhile, others are claiming Russian president Vladimir Putin is influencing the result of games in the NFL.

Russia is even getting the blame for falling numbers of bees and hedgehogs.

Disappearing bees and hedgehogs - #russianhacking — Naz Karim (@agentNaz) January 17, 2017

Other Twitter users are using the hashtag #Russiansdidit to mock the anti-Russian hysteria.