Sherlock no match for Russian Hackers: Twitter erupts as season finale leaked online

Russian hackers are getting the blame again, but this time it’s for a leak Twitter users consider far more serious than any US election related information - the season finale of Sherlock.

A Russian version of the final episode in the fourth series of the hugely popular BBC production was leaked online Saturday, one day before its scheduled broadcast date.

The leak was confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account which urged fans not to share the illegal version of the episode called The Final Problem.

We are aware that #Sherlock episode 3 has been uploaded illegally online. If you come across it, please do not share it. #KeepMeSpoilerFree — Sherlock (@Sherlock221B) January 14, 2017

@Sherlock221B Why cant people just bloody wait, we've waited this long another day isn't going to hurt. pic.twitter.com/x68UasFCqU — Jemma Callard (@Jemith88) January 14, 2017

While many netizens have temporarily abandoned the murky waters of the internet for fear of spoilers, others have been somewhat amusingly pointing the finger of blame at pesky Russian hackers.

For those of you who weren't taking claims of Russian hacking seriously, they've just leaked the #Sherlock finale. — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) January 14, 2017

My message to Russia!!! pic.twitter.com/czBoO3sR1J — Team DowneyBatch (@WhoLockian_Girl) January 14, 2017

Suck it! Even #Sherlock can't prevent Russian hacking! — PCobbs (@pcobbsthoughts) January 15, 2017

Sherlock leak is the result of Russian hacking... conclusion: the game industry is missing a trick b/c smart Russians needs a new hobby! https://t.co/zymzKuSnkP — Pru Stubbs (@PruStubbs) January 15, 2017

For some though, this time the Russian hackers have gone too far..

Okay Russia hacking countries was bad; but leaking the last episode of Sherlock? Too far Putin, too far!! #sherlock#leaked — Alfie Leech-Briscoe (@Alfie_LB) January 15, 2017

-How did World War III start?

-On January 14th, one day before airing, Russia leaked 'The Final Problem'. — SHERLOCK SPOILERS ! (@bencofhiddles) January 14, 2017

Trump: I have the nuclear codes



Putin: I have the final Sherlock episode — Strange™ (@madlonelyamy) January 14, 2017

Russia could interfere with US elections but leaking Sherlock was a different matter, users quipped.

List of the most important things Russia have hacked:

1. Sherlock ep

2. US election — charlie (@MyDearHolmes) January 15, 2017

@Sherlock221B is it the Russians?? Make Trump president but don't hack Sherlock — Lionel Hutz Attorney (@KenGorry) January 14, 2017

Others pleaded for Russia not to be blamed for everything because of the unfortunate spoiler.

PLEASE, don't hate russia for everything just because the episode was leaked. #KeepMeSpoilerFree — olga (@uptoflames) January 14, 2017

I kindly ask all of you not to blame Russia for everything in the world just because the final episode got leaked. TYSM. #KeepMeSpoilerFree — Centuria Harrison I (@nocturnalsora) January 14, 2017

#KeepMeSpoilerFree#sorrybbc we are so sorry about this incident! Don't take away the "Sherlock" from us, pleeeeeeeeeease! 😢😢 — Lisa Onion (@River_Song_liza) January 15, 2017

One user, however, questioned the creators’ reaction to the leak, suggesting maybe they shouldn’t have drawn so much attention to it themselves.

@Sherlock221B tweet about it and spread the word rather than trying to take it down? #FacePalmpic.twitter.com/2nnHxjl3dx — SHERLOCKED (@iraa_sharma20) January 14, 2017

A preview screening of the series finale was held on Thursday in London for journalists and television critics. The episode will air on BBC this Sunday night.

