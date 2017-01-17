‘Grab America By the P***y’ T-shirts sell out, protest planned

T-shirts blaring “Grab America By The P***y” in support of President-elect Donald Trump have sold out online sparking a huge backlash on social media as well a planned protest at an Oregon store selling the garment.

The shirt came to prominence after it was shared on Facebook and Twitter by Oregon native Mary Numair saying: “In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a Spencer's again, this is proudly being displayed in the front of their PDX store. Way to normalize sexual assault."

In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a @Spencers again, this is proudly being displayed in the front of their PDX store. pic.twitter.com/jalMio7i9P — Mary Numair (@MaryNumair) January 15, 2017

Numair spotted the garment in Portland’s Lloyd Center shopping mall.

“This is smack dab in the front of the store. It's in the middle of the entrance. We were walking by and it was hard to miss,” she said.

"Share this," she added. "Share it loud. This is not okay."

"Grab America by the p***y" refers to the infamous Donald Trump quote from 2005 that surfaced during the presidential campaign. Trump later apologized for the remarks calling them "locker room talk."

The T-shirt is now listed as "sold out" on Spencer’s online store. It describes the item: "He's done it again. The Donald grabbed America by the pu$$y this election, now you can too with this hilarious political tee! This laugh out loud Spencer's exclusive shirt is perfect for reminding everyone that Trump's in charge." The description also notes that the shirt is “Imported.”

"The shirt was never meant to promote any type of abuse or attack on any person," Spencer's vice-president Kevin Mahoney told Oregon Live.

Oregon Live reported that the shirts have been removed from the store in the Lloyd Center, however, protesters are planning a demonstration outside the shop Monday evening.

“PROTEST Spencer's in Lloyd Center for perpetuating Rape Culture!,” a Facebook event promoting the demonstration says. “Spencer's is selling a shirt that says, ‘Grab America by the P***y.’ We have to combat this toxic culture wherever we find it. Yes, the Women's March is next Saturday, but we will be gathering in front of Spencer's, Lloyd Center, Monday to protest them profiting off the oppression and victimization of women. Join us!”