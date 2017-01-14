ISS astronaut shares his astonishing view of the Earth (PHOTOS)
Pesquet was born in Rouen, France in 1978 and has led a prestigious academic and professional career ever since. He obtained his master’s degree in spacecraft design and control from the École Nationale Supérieure de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace in Toulouse, France.
Arrival to the sandy coasts of Africa: some orange meets the white and blue of earth / Survol des côtes de l’Afrique: joli contraste entre l’orange des dunes, le blanc des nuages et le bleu de l’océan #ESA #astronaut #view #africa #earth #earthpics #earthphotography #earthfromabove #earthfromspace #space #instaspace #ISS #expedition50 #mission #proxima
He blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on November 17 2016 to join the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proxima mission aboard the international space station.
He was accompanied aboard the Soyuz spacecraft by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.
Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, NASA astronaut @AstroPeggy & ESA's @Thom_astro pose for pictures @NASA_Johnsonpic.twitter.com/zSGeaQzXS7— Angelina Ballerina (@LiNa8294) September 7, 2016
I had a perfect picture of the Nile river… until my own Soyuz photobombed me! / J’étais sur le point de faire une super photo du delta du Nil… jusqu’à ce que notre propre Soyouz s’incruste dans le cadre! #ESA #astronaut #night #view #nile #river #earth #earthphotography #earthfromabove #earthfromspace #space #instaspace #ISS #mission #proxima #expedition50
Thomas has been very active on social media but does still have important work to do during his six-month stay aboard the ISS, conducting approximately 50 scientific experiments for both the ESA and France’s CNES agency, while also assisting his crewmates with their research as part of the Proxima mission.
The eye of Africa in the Sahara desert, Mauritania. It has a diameter of almost 50 km and has been a landmark for astronauts for a long time. It was originally thought to be a meteorite impact crater but now scientists think it was caused by erosion. « L’œil de l’Afrique » (ou structure de Richat), en Mauritanie, dans le désert du Sahara. Avec ses presque 50 kilomètres de diamètre, il n’est visible dans son entièreté que par les astronautes depuis l’espace… ! Il nous sert donc de repère dans l’immensité du désert. On a d’abord pensé qu’il s’agissait d’un impact de météorite, mais les scientifiques penchent désormais pour une longue érosion. #sahara #space #Africa #Mauritania #Proxima #Expedition50
He is the first French astronaut to visit the space station since ESA’s Léopold Eyharts’ mission in 2008 in which he assisted in the installation of Europe’s Columbus module, which houses many important research laboratories.
La vue depuis la Cupola est toujours captivante et l’hexagone me rappelle notre patch de promo (ou alors c’est l’inverse?) #shenanigans09 Looking down into the Cupola is always a wonder… and its shape reminds me of our class patch (or is it the other way around?) #shenanigans09 #cupola #space #starwars #tiefighter @iss
Incredible geometric regularity in these natural patterns in the Arabian desert / Incroyable régularité géométrique des formes naturelles dans le désert saoudien 🇸🇦 #ESA #astronaut #saudiarabia #view #earth #earthphotography #earthfromabove #earthfromspace #space #instaspace #ISS #expedition50 #mission #proxima
Flying into a sunrise is really cool. When the sun hits the Cupola windows you can immediately feel its heat warming up the @iss / Voler face au soleil qui se lève est vraiment cool. Quand les rayons atteignent les vitres de la Cupola, on sent tout de suite la chaleur #ESA #astronaut #sunrise #sun #view #earth #earthfromabove #earthfromspace #space #instaspace #ISS #expedition50 #mission #proxima
Pesquet is due to return to Earth after successfully completing his six-month mission on May 15, 2017, with ESA’s Paolo Nespoli expected to take the Frenchman’s place aboard the ISS soon after.