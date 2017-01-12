Slush Hour: London commuters hope capital survives light snow dusting (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Flurries of sleet and snow caused travel chaos for thousands of London commuters during the evening rush hour exodus in the capital.

Londoners took to social media to share photographs and videos as snowflakes began to fall across the city at peak rush hour, just in time for the many commuters beginning their evening trudge home.

After the misery of the Tube strike earlier this week, Londoners are bracing themselves for more traffic madness with further snowy weather and freezing conditions set hit the capital in the coming days.

Despite assurances from transport officials in the city, some skeptical Londoners have tweeted their own thoughts on how well the city's transport will cope with more snow.

Had a slight tiny dusting of Southern snow today in Aberdeenshire- you know- the stuff that grinds industry & transport to a halt in London — JB (@Jammyhorse) January 12, 2017







