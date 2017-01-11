HomeViral

Dinosaur-clad crowds protest Rex Tillerson Senate hearing (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Dinosaur-clad crowds protest Rex Tillerson Senate hearing (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
© josephhuffhannon / Instagram
Protesters donning T-Rex costumes gathered outside confirmation hearings for US President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson.

Crowds gathered outside the hearing included a number of protesters dressed as dinosaurs – both a play on Tillerson’s name and his status as a “climate dinosaur.”

Tillerson’s nomination has stirred controversy and begged questions around how effectively the former head of the world’s largest oil company can transform himself into the top US diplomat.

ready for tomorrow! #rejectrex #rextillerson

A photo posted by doyoucopyover (@doyoucopyover) on

READ MORE: Russia dominates Tillerson hearing for secretary of state  

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee put questions to Tillerson about his suitability for the role of secretary of state under Trump.

Hashtags used to highlight the protests included #Rexxon, #RejectRex and #Exxonknew - which refers to Exxon’s alleged awareness of climate change as early as the 1970s. 

Disco dinos never back down #exxonknew #rejectrex

A photo posted by Joseph Huff-Hannon (@josephhuffhannon) on

#rejectrex #exxonknew

A photo posted by Valentina Stackl (@valentinasweet) on

"Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Tillerson has got to go!!" #rejectrex #Rexxon @350org #rejectrexx #exxonknew

A video posted by act.tv (@actdottv) on

Demonstrators are calling on the Senate to #RejectRex because, in their words, “ExxonMobil has no place running US foreign policy.”

Inside the Tillerson hearing a woman disrupted proceedings by shouting, “My home was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy. Senators, please stand up for me and our futures.”

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.