Martin Shkreli’s Twitter account suspended following reports of harassment
@laurenduca@jack This might be the single creepiest thing I've ever seen on Twitter.— Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) January 8, 2017
It all started when journalist Lauren Duca caught the attention of the former pharmaceutical executive - famed for raising the price of HIV medication by more than 5,000 per cent - after she made a number of media appearances that were critical of Donald Trump.
Shkreli, a Trump supporter, then sent her a direct message asking her to be his plus one to the presidential inauguration.
I would rather eat my own organs pic.twitter.com/IgeCRZqk8w— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 5, 2017
Duca replied: “I would rather eat my own organs” which only seems to have attracted Shkreli even more.
@jack wt actual f is this?!@laurenduca please let me know where I can send all the wine in the world pic.twitter.com/rVhK454Zwv— Stephanie Lenore (@StephanieLenore) January 8, 2017
On Sunday, Duca tweeted a disturbing screengrab of Shkreli’s Twitter profile which featured a photograph of Duca and her husband in which Shkreli had photoshopped his own head to cover her husband’s. His profile read: “I have a small crush on @laurenduca (hope she doesn’t find out).”
@summerbrennan@laurenduca@jack hoooooooly shit that's creepy— Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) January 8, 2017
His cover photo was a collage of images of Duca, with the words: “For better or worse, till death do us part, I love you with every beat of my heart,” presumably the lyrics to 'I Swear' by All-4-One.
He had also tweeted that he had purchased the domain name “marrymelauren.com”.
“How is this allowed,” Duca wrote, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
How is this allowed @jackpic.twitter.com/Wof8MlYHTL— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 8, 2017
Many others were horrified by the tweet, and posted their complaints to Dorsey.
@laurenduca@jack This looks like a kidnapping film.— Noman Ansari (@Pugnate) January 8, 2017
When @MartinShkreli turns his Twitter profile into a serial killer shrine of @laurenduca & @jack does shit. https://t.co/eAPM0rUIlq— Tarah Wheeler (@tarah) January 8, 2017
@laurenduca@jack Reported for harassment— Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) January 8, 2017
@Karnythia@laurenduca@jack exactly. He knows exactly what he's doing and it's malicious. I reported his tweets & wish we could report pic— uhhlizabeth (@ekingc) January 8, 2017
@ekingc@laurenduca@jack It's not just casually creepy either. It's stalking behavior.— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 8, 2017
@laurenduca@jack reported this lizard for targeted harassment. Bringing this to @cagoldberglaw's attention, who can hopefully help.— Iva (@ivadixit) January 8, 2017
Dorsey responded to the many reports and Shkreli’s account was suspended.
Glad to see Twitter suspend Martin Shkreli. His bizzare obsession with respected journalist @laurenduca is creepy and wildly innapropriate.— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) January 8, 2017
@Eden_Eats@laurenducapic.twitter.com/Pb5XOmT7MR— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 8, 2017
@ivadixit@laurenduca@jack Where's the antiparasite drug when u need it? Oh, forgot: price went up 10,000%.— Carrie A. Goldberg (@cagoldberglaw) January 8, 2017