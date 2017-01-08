Pregnant British man to be first in UK to give birth

A 20-year-old transgender man will be the first male in the UK to give birth after finding a sperm donor on Facebook to get himself pregnant.

Hayden Cross, 20, who is legally male, was born a girl and started hormone treatment for his transition but put the process on hold in order to have a child through a sperm donor.

Because Cross was unable to get assistance from the NHS to freeze his eggs prior to his full transition, the former supermarket worker said he was forced to resort to a Facebook group to find a sperm donor, according to the Sun.

“I want the baby to have the best,” Hayden told the Sun. “I’ll be the greatest dad.”

Hayden said the NHS refused to freeze his eggs before he completed transition, which would have cost £4,000, forcing him to go ahead with an immediate pregnancy by finding an anonymous donor online.

Hayen now plans to give birth before continuing with his transition process, which will involve removing his breasts and ovaries.

“I faced the prospect of not becoming the man I am supposed to be, physically, or a dad. So I didn’t feel like I had any choice but to have a baby now then get back to transitioning,” Hayden explained.

The Facebook page Hayden used has now been shut down but the father-to-be said he had “no choice” because he couldn’t afford an adequate clinic.

Despite “backtracking” on his transition, Hayden told the paper he felt that it would have made things more difficult if he had waited.