‘Rousey’s career latest death of 2016’: Internet disses former champ’s UFC defeat
This how you looked in the fight @RondaRouseypic.twitter.com/pUSFK6mKjN— Anthony (@AnthonyH21) December 31, 2016
Rousey had been absent from UFC since her shock defeat to Holly Holm in November of 2015. Her comeback was much publicized, with Rousey using the hashtag ‘FearTheReturn’. Said return didn’t last long, however, as a string of blows from Nunes rendered Rousey the latest “victim of 2016.”
Official footage of Ronda Rousey training for #UFC207pic.twitter.com/Nt1iKOXifH— Nate Townsend (@natedigad) December 31, 2016
It wasn’t long before Nunes herself began trolling Rousey online, tweeting a picture of her opponent as a crying baby.
BREAKING: Ronda Rousey's career latest thing to die in 2016.— Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) December 31, 2016
Nunes received only a fraction of Rousey’s rumored $3-million paycheck for the fight, a sum that some speculated would take the sting out of her defeat.
Ronda Rousey made $62,500 per second tonight #UFC207pic.twitter.com/z3GgVNQdcU— Fanly (@fanly) December 31, 2016
Rousey will be just fine. Made at least 3M today. If she retires, can act, WWE, tons of options. Left legacy & inspired. She's set. #UFC207— Arda Ocal (@ArdaOcalTV) December 31, 2016
So Rousey gets paid $3M to get flattened in 48 seconds and here I am getting punched in the d--k by a goat for free. #UFC207pic.twitter.com/aVffgaaYlM— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) December 31, 2016
Rousey has plenty of options if she decides to end her UFC career now, having already appeared in a number of Hollywood films, as well as WWE Wrestlemania in 2015, with rumors rife that the wrestling franchise is keen to sign her up. WWE’s Eva Maria even tweeted her “respect” for Rousey after the fight, describing her as “the reason women can fight in the ufc.”
"Ronda lost? Get me my phone and my checkbook…" pic.twitter.com/4V5XbII0Wh— Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) December 31, 2016
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33.— Chris Walder (@WalderSports) December 31, 2016
Book it.
The reason women can fight in the @ufc and main event world wide is because of @RondaRousey and the trail she has blazed #Respect 💪— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) December 31, 2016
Trump, of course, was brought into the mix, with Rousey supporters claiming she may have lost the fight but she “won the electoral vote.”
To be fair Ronda Rousey won the electoral college vote— Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 31, 2016
She's #still a beast and I'm #still and always will be grateful for @RondaRousey and what she's done to get us where we are. #respect@ufc— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) December 31, 2016