HomeViral

Trump draws flood of criticism for agreeing with Putin that one ‘must learn to lose with dignity’

Get short URL
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump © Lucas Jackson / Reuters
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump © Lucas Jackson / Reuters
US President-elect Donald Trump opened the floodgates for mockery and criticism after agreeing with the Russian leader’s assessment of the Democrats’ attempts to blame the 2016 election on external factors instead of accepting it with dignity.
TrendsUS Elections 2016

Brushing aside claims that Russia somehow interfered with the US election process, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists in Moscow that the Democrats are the ones responsible for their political failures.

READ MORE: ‘So correct’: Trump responds to Putin’s holiday letter

“There are attempts by the Democrats and the current administration to blame their failures on external factors. The Democrats didn't just lose the presidential election, but the House and the Senate as well. Did I do that as well? They need to learn to lose with dignity,” the Russian President said.

Reacting to Putin’s statement, the US president-elect tweeted “So true!” 

A barrage of criticism erupted on Twitter in response, with social media users calling the next US president a traitor, embarrassment, and Kremlin puppet.

After all, Trump has been focusing on improving relations with Russia and has made every effort to ease tensions with Moscow. Some of his critics see that as weakness.

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke warmly about the “very nice” holiday letter he received from the Russian president, which expressed hope for renewed cooperation between Moscow and Washington after the change in management.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2016. All rights reserved.