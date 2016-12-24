Trump draws flood of criticism for agreeing with Putin that one ‘must learn to lose with dignity’

US President-elect Donald Trump opened the floodgates for mockery and criticism after agreeing with the Russian leader’s assessment of the Democrats’ attempts to blame the 2016 election on external factors instead of accepting it with dignity.

Brushing aside claims that Russia somehow interfered with the US election process, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists in Moscow that the Democrats are the ones responsible for their political failures.

“There are attempts by the Democrats and the current administration to blame their failures on external factors. The Democrats didn't just lose the presidential election, but the House and the Senate as well. Did I do that as well? They need to learn to lose with dignity,” the Russian President said.

Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and Dems: "In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity." So true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2016

Reacting to Putin’s statement, the US president-elect tweeted “So true!”

@realDonaldTrump One must be able to lick Putin's butthole with dignity. Good job, #TreasonousTrump — Lisa Marie Jenio (@JenioLisa) December 24, 2016

@realDonaldTrump NO #trumpPUTIN tell US more about your bromance with this ice cold calculating ruthless murderer who is NOT really your pal pic.twitter.com/2O0WrMMLri — Jacalyn Engler (@Jarnocan) December 24, 2016

A barrage of criticism erupted on Twitter in response, with social media users calling the next US president a traitor, embarrassment, and Kremlin puppet.

After all, Trump has been focusing on improving relations with Russia and has made every effort to ease tensions with Moscow. Some of his critics see that as weakness.

.@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump is in Vladimir Putin's back pocket. A Russian stooge. pic.twitter.com/vYU06QvFM3 — Paul Dunfee (@lvhothead2483) December 24, 2016

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke warmly about the “very nice” holiday letter he received from the Russian president, which expressed hope for renewed cooperation between Moscow and Washington after the change in management.