Intoxicated driver crashes into Russian airport terminal to shake off police (VIDEO)

An intoxicated driver crashed through the doors of an airport terminal building during a desperate attempt to shake off police following a high-speed chase in Kazan. The 40-year-old man was eventually apprehended and sentenced to 15 days in jail.

Part of the drug-fueled rampage, which happened Wednesday night, and which resulted in substantial material damage to the regional air hub, was captured on a police officer's dashcam.

The footage shows Lada Samara slamming through the glass door of the airport terminal in Kazan four times before the driver was able to penetrate and get inside the building.

Inside the airport terminal, the driver continued to drive around inflicting more damage. The reckless maneuvers caused a water pipe inside the terminal to burst, causing an extensive flood in the building.

After ravaging everything in its path, the rogue racer drove out of the terminal where he was finally detained by the police. A few police officers were injured when they proceeded to arrest the driver.

Narcotics were found in the car at the time of the detention. Authorities estimate that the speed racer inflicted at least 6 million rubles ($100,000) worth of damage to the terminal.

On Thursday, the driver identified as a former Ministry of Internal Affairs serviceman, Ruslan Nurtdinov, was sentenced to 15 days behind bars.

In addition prosecutors opened two criminal cases into Nurtdinov’s driving and endangering the lives of officers and intentional destruction of property.