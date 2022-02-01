 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 20:08
HomeUSA News

Suspected ‘active shooter’ arrested at Virginia college

Although one person has been arrested, students at Bridgewater College are still being advised to shelter in place
Suspected ‘active shooter’ arrested at Virginia college
Stock photo © Wikipedia

Police took one individual into custody at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, amid reports of an active shooter on Tuesday. While one arrest has been made, the college is still advising students to shelter where they are.

The college announced early on Tuesday afternoon that an “active shooter” had been reported on campus. Law enforcement quickly arrived on the scene, as the college instructed students to “shelter in place,” warning that “this is not a test.”

Around an hour after the first reports, the college announced that one individual had been taken into police custody. A photograph taken by a local reporter on the scene showed ten officers arresting the suspect at gunpoint.

Following the arrest, the college described the situation as “ongoing,” and students were urged to continue sheltering as police continued their security checks through various campus buildings. That advice remained in effect at time of writing. 

While the college did not provide any information on the person taken into custody, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin identified them as “the shooter,” saying that he had been briefed on the situation.

It is still unclear whether anyone was injured by the suspected shooter, or whether any shots were fired. It is also unclear whether a second shooter or multiple suspects remain at large.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies