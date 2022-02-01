Suspected ‘active shooter’ arrested at Virginia college

Although one person has been arrested, students at Bridgewater College are still being advised to shelter in place

Police took one individual into custody at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, amid reports of an active shooter on Tuesday. While one arrest has been made, the college is still advising students to shelter where they are.

The college announced early on Tuesday afternoon that an “active shooter” had been reported on campus. Law enforcement quickly arrived on the scene, as the college instructed students to “shelter in place,” warning that “this is not a test.”

Around an hour after the first reports, the college announced that one individual had been taken into police custody. A photograph taken by a local reporter on the scene showed ten officers arresting the suspect at gunpoint.

A man was taken into custody by law enforcement following an active shooter alert at Bridgewater College on Tuesday. Photo by Daniel Lin. @DNRnewshttps://t.co/C5w7DlGOs1pic.twitter.com/TQPV7A9oMW — Ian Munro - Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) February 1, 2022

Following the arrest, the college described the situation as “ongoing,” and students were urged to continue sheltering as police continued their security checks through various campus buildings. That advice remained in effect at time of writing.

While the college did not provide any information on the person taken into custody, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin identified them as “the shooter,” saying that he had been briefed on the situation.

It is still unclear whether anyone was injured by the suspected shooter, or whether any shots were fired. It is also unclear whether a second shooter or multiple suspects remain at large.