At least one student dead in shooting outside US school

Suspects fled the scene after killing one person and critically injuring another in Richfield, Minnesota

Two students were shot in Richfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, with one dying from their injuries and another in critical condition, according to police. Suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The two students were found shot on the sidewalk outside a school by police.

“This is a tragic day,” Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during the Tuesday press conference. Henthorne said the two students were found after police received calls about a shooting, and they were transported to Hennepin Medical Center, where one died from their injuries. The second student is currently in critical condition.

“This is a tragic day.” Richfield City police chief speaking. Two students shot on sidewalk outside school. Suspect fled scene after shooting took place. Schism placed on lockdown. Lockdowns since lifted. @kare11pic.twitter.com/0d45DUp3pl — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) February 1, 2022

Surrounding schools were temporarily placed on lockdown following the shooting, but police insisted on Tuesday afternoon that there is no threat to the public. The shooting is still being investigated.

Other students at the school were evacuated following the shooting and picked up by family at a reunification center.

Footage from the scene showed responding officers helping to evacuate students onto buses to transport them away from the scene.

Law Enforcement helping children to bus pic.twitter.com/vTXWvqgXdi — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) February 1, 2022

Staff members I spoke with are here at Donaldson Park meeting with police, planning to established a parent pickup area here at the park. No parents or students here at the park yet. There are 2 metro transit buses on scene along with police from multiple jurisdictions. @kare11pic.twitter.com/tc6SfrPwMG — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) February 1, 2022

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said through social media that he is being briefed on the situation and monitoring it closely.

The FBI was one of the agencies to respond to the shooting. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minneapolis FBI office asked the public to provide tips related to the shooting.