1 Feb, 2022 20:53
At least one student dead in shooting outside US school

Suspects fled the scene after killing one person and critically injuring another in Richfield, Minnesota
©  Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Two students were shot in Richfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, with one dying from their injuries and another in critical condition, according to police. Suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The two students were found shot on the sidewalk outside a school by police.

“This is a tragic day,” Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during the Tuesday press conference. Henthorne said the two students were found after police received calls about a shooting, and they were transported to Hennepin Medical Center, where one died from their injuries. The second student is currently in critical condition.

Surrounding schools were temporarily placed on lockdown following the shooting, but police insisted on Tuesday afternoon that there is no threat to the public. The shooting is still being investigated.

Other students at the school were evacuated following the shooting and picked up by family at a reunification center.

Footage from the scene showed responding officers helping to evacuate students onto buses to transport them away from the scene.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said through social media that he is being briefed on the situation and monitoring it closely. 

The FBI was one of the agencies to respond to the shooting. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minneapolis FBI office asked the public to provide tips related to the shooting.

