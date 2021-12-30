 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 13:57
HomeUSA News

Woman quarantines in plane toilet over positive Covid test

The US woman asked a flight attendant to lock her in the bathroom for 4 hours after taking the test during a trans-Atlantic journey
Woman quarantines in plane toilet over positive Covid test
FILE PHOTO: A lavatory on a plane. © AFP / Lionel Bonaventure

A teacher from Chicago had to self-isolate in an airplane’s lavatory for four hours over concerns for the health of fellow passengers, after a rapid coronavirus test she did mid-flight to Iceland turned out positive.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Europe for a vacation last week when she suddenly developed a sore throat somewhere above the Atlantic Ocean.

The teacher took traveling during the pandemic seriously, bringing several rapid testing kits with her on the Icelandair liner. She went to the bathroom and used one of them, finding out in a matter of seconds that she had Covid-19.

TikTok user kicks off stomach-churning ‘coronavirus challenge’ by LICKING toilet seat on plane in new low for Covid-19 hype
Read more
TikTok user kicks off stomach-churning ‘coronavirus challenge’ by LICKING toilet seat on plane in new low for Covid-19 hype

Fotieo swiftly informed the flight attendant, who ruled that there weren’t enough empty seats on the plane to properly isolate her.

The woman told 13 On Your Side that she feared she might infect other passengers and asked if she could “just stay in the bathroom for the rest of the flight.”

“I can’t believe I spent four hours in that bathroom, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” the teacher pointed out.

She posted a video from the lavatory, which she described as her “VIP quarantine quarters,” on TikTok, garnering several million views and praise from commenters.

In the clip, Fotieo didn’t seem too upset that her vacation had been ruined. She was sporting at least three facemasks and displaying a victory sign to the camera.

After the plane landed in Icelandic capital Reykjavik, the woman was placed in the Red Cross Humanitarian Hotel, with her ten-day quarantine currently in progress. However, she said she had been feeling well and planned to leave in a few days.

Fotieo’s father and brother, who were on the same flight, have both tested negative for the virus and could continue their journey to Switzerland.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies