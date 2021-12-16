US Air Reserve base briefly evacuated over 'damaged ordinance'

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Dec, 2021 02:45
FILE PHOTO © Facebook/Homestead Air Reserve Base
The US military's Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida was briefly evacuated on Wednesday evening after a loose ordinance, reportedly an explosive device was found in the area.

Homestead Air Reserve Base confirmed on Wednesday evening that the evacuation of the base was due to "an incident involving a damaged ordinance."

"Base emergency personnel coordinated with local law enforcement to clear the areas surrounding the base," Homestead claimed, adding that "once the damaged ordinance was repaired, the all-clear was given.

The incident did not result in any injuries.

Earlier, Homestead warned locals to steer clear of the area and "remain in your homes" until further notice.

One unnamed source told local news outlet CBS4 Miami that the base was evacuated due to an explosive item becoming loose and rolling around.

"The device did not explode, but fearing it could, parts of the base were evacuated as the airman on the base seek to contain it and secure it," CBS4 Miami reported, adding that authorities believe the situation to be under control.

