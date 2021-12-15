Unvaxxed US Google employees set to lose pay & get fired – media

Google has said that more than 150,000 of its employees in the US will be placed on unpaid leave and terminated if they don’t comply with the company’s Covid vaccine mandate, CNBC reported.

The tech giant told employees they have until December 3 to upload documents showing proof of vaccination, or apply for a medical or religious exemption, CNBC cited an internal memo written by Google’s leadership.

Once the deadline expires, Google will start contacting unvaccinated employees individually, the report said. The company warned its staff they ultimately have until January 18 to comply with vaccination rules. Those refusing to do so will be placed on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days, and later on “unpaid personal leave,” followed by termination, according to CNBC.

The channel said Google did not respond for a request for comment.

In the memo, the company reportedly said it believed its rules would “fall within the scope” of President Joe Biden’s executive order, under which companies with 100 or more workers must have their employees vaccinated or tested regularly for Covid-19. A federal court blocked the implementation of the order in November.

CNBC reported last month that at least 600 Google employees had written and circulated a manifesto calling on the company to replace its vaccine mandate with a new one that was “inclusive of all Googlers.”



