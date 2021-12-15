 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

US retail chain cancels health benefits for unvaccinated employees

15 Dec, 2021 02:13
Get short URL
US retail chain cancels health benefits for unvaccinated employees
Assistant store manager rings up groceries from behind a plexiglass barrier at Ralphs Kroger grocery store in Los Angeles, California, March 30 2020 © Reuters / Lucy Nicholson
American grocery chain Kroger will remove paid health benefits and charge a health insurance surcharge next year to employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 in an effort to convince people to get the shots.

From January 1, unvaccinated Kroger employees will no longer be eligible for two weeks of emergency paid leave if they are infected with Covid-19, while store managers and other employees who are unvaccinated and not part of a union will have to pay an extra $50 a month for company health insurance.

The new crackdown on unvaccinated employees was announced in a company memo obtained by the Wall Street Journal, which also reported Kroger has been offering $100 payments to staff if they get vaccinated.

A spokesperson for Kroger told the newspaper that unvaccinated employees can use their earned paid time off or apply for unpaid leave if they contract Covid-19, however critics questioned whether the rules would encourage unvaccinated, Covid-19 positive employees to go into work and spread the virus instead.

Unvaccinated Delta Air Lines employees to be charged $200 extra per month in health insurance to ‘cover Covid costs’ READ MORE: Unvaccinated Delta Air Lines employees to be charged $200 extra per month in health insurance to ‘cover Covid costs’

“So more infected people will show up for work because they can't afford to take time off to recover. Great,” one commenter tweeted. Some even called for a boycott against the company.

“If you want to treat your staff like second class citizens b/c they make a personal choice, you will no longer earn my business. I will go out of my way to no longer shop w/ you,” another disgruntled commenter tweeted.

Kroger is not the first US company to charge unvaccinated employees extra for health insurance. Delta Air Lines announced in August that unvaccinated staff would be charged $200 extra per month “to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies